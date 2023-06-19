Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of C stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

