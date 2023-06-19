Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $155.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.68, a PEG ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.