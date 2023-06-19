Single Point Partners LLC Has $122,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,236 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,166,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,100 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 16,638,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,844,000 after acquiring an additional 740,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,231 shares during the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

See Also

