Single Point Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HD opened at $300.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.22. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

