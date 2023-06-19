Roth Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 153,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 22,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $124.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

