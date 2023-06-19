Roth Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 153,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 22,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $124.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

