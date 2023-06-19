Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

ATVI opened at $81.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

