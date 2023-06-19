Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $235.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.