Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 4,133 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 184.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VBR stock opened at $164.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

