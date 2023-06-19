Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $223,238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 889,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,700,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,325,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,827,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

