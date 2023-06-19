Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 47,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,967,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $565.48 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $576.68. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

