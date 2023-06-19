DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 6,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

