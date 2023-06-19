Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 547,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 547,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $693,826.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 604,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,682,936.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,324. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

