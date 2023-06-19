XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 183.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of XPeng by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 4.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 2.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE XPEV opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $745.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.