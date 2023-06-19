Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,821 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after acquiring an additional 82,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

BXP stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $94.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

