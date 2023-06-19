Green Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 336,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $93.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.13.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Craig Hallum raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

