Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $198.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $112.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average is $133.20. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $188.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

