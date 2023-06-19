Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 73,244 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invitae worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 22.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Invitae Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NVTA opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The business had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

In related news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $86,469.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,591.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $86,469.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,591.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,671,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,005 shares of company stock valued at $208,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

