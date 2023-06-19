Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

NRGV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,173,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $183,500. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 78.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

