25,000 Shares in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the third quarter valued at $5,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gogoro by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gogoro by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Gogoro from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Gogoro Stock Performance

GGR stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. Gogoro Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter.

About Gogoro



Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

