Green Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 732,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 380,600 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DNA opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.91.

Insider Activity

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shyam Sankar acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,391,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,112,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shyam Sankar acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 950,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,178 in the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.