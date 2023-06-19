Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 6,645 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIU. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 3,315.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 587,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 332,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,058,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 233,243 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $4.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.