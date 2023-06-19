Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

