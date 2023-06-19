Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $227,905,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 2.9 %

ETN opened at $191.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $197.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

