Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

