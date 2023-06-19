Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 6,311 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after buying an additional 1,107,934 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after buying an additional 12,474,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,321,000 after buying an additional 4,526,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,947,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,131,000 after buying an additional 63,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CM opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.