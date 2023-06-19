Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $319.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.54 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

