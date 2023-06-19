Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 3,488 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 264.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

