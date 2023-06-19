Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 133,344 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 163,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.02. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

