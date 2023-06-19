Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,349 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $156.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.61 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

