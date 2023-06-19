Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 140,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CPSI. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 79,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.