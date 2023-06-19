Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,877,400 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 1,690,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,774.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gold Road Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

ELKMF opened at $1.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Gold Road Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

