Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Fintech Ecosystem Development

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 1st quarter worth $355,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FEXD opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

