Short Interest in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Declines By 13.3%

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
HCW Biologics Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of HCW Biologics stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. HCW Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.
HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at HCW Biologics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 205,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
About HCW Biologics
HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCW Biologics (HCWB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.