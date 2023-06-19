Short Interest in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Declines By 13.3%

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HCW Biologics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HCW Biologics stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. HCW Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at HCW Biologics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

In related news, CFO Rebecca Byam purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 543,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,528.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 148,100 shares of company stock valued at $260,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 205,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

