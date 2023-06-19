Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Up 11.4% in May

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,985,000 after buying an additional 4,342,755 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $90,775,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 67.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,355,000 after buying an additional 3,398,071 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $22.60 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

