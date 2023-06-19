PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 169,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PARTS iD Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ID stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. PARTS iD has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc engages in the development of custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. Its deep technology platform integrates software engineering with catalog management, data intelligence, mining and analytics, along with user interface development that utilizes distinctive rules-based parts fitment software capabilities.

