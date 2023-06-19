COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Up 11.5% in May

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 127,500 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in COMSovereign in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the third quarter valued at $139,000. 13.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COMS opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. COMSovereign has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

