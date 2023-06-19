Short Interest in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Expands By 11.2%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charge Enterprises

In related news, CEO Andrew Scott Fox purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775,443 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,460.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 257,206 shares of company stock valued at $269,167 over the last 90 days. 25.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Charge Enterprises by 11.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Charge Enterprises by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charge Enterprises by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charge Enterprises Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRGE opened at $0.95 on Monday. Charge Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $193.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.91 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charge Enterprises will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charge Enterprises



Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

Further Reading

