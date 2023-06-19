Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,660,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 14,090,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 8,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,584.65. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at $98,584.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $26,555,000.

BOWL opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

