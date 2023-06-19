Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Up 11.4% in May

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CPT opened at $113.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.50.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

