Short Interest in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Decreases By 13.6%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares in the company, valued at $688,424,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares in the company, valued at $688,424,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,805.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,352,798 shares of company stock worth $119,376,997. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

INTA opened at $48.07 on Monday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

