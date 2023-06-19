HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 395,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after buying an additional 149,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after buying an additional 480,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

