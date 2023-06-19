Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Down 13.4% in May

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

