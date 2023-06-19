Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Down 13.4% in May

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.