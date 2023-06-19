Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 735 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after acquiring an additional 758,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after acquiring an additional 144,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $51.93 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.