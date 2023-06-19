Parsec Financial Management Inc. Makes New $588,000 Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $26.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -145.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.