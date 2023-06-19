Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $380,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $423,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 418.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 97,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 78,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $16.28 on Monday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

