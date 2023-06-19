Foster Group Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 109,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $217.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

