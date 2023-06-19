Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $592,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.16 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.39.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

