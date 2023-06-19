Foster Group Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $245.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.02 and a 200-day moving average of $232.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

