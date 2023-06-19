Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 462 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

PEP opened at $186.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.16 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

