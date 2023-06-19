Empowered Funds LLC Buys 1,185 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after purchasing an additional 767,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $312,964,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.